Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Realme C33 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y31 vs Oppo Realme C33

Виво Y31
VS
Оппо Реалми C33
Vivo Y31
Oppo Realme C33

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 349 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Realme C33

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.1%

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31 +3%
84.5%
Realme C33
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +18%
412
Realme C33
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31
1309
Realme C33 +3%
1342
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y31 +5%
222942
Realme C33
211377
CPU 68865 68272
GPU 40108 21829
Memory 49786 62343
UX 62692 57675
Total score 222942 211377
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 377 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6134 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI S

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 September 2022
Release date January 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10 2022 vs Vivo Y31
2. Redmi 9 vs Realme C33
3. Realme C35 vs Realme C33
4. Realme C31 vs Realme C33
5. Realme C30 vs Realme C33
6. Oppo A17 vs Realme C33
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish