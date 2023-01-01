Vivo Y31 vs Oppo Realme C33 VS Vivo Y31 Oppo Realme C33 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 349 points

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 349 points The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33 The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness - 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.1%

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y31 +3% 84.5% Realme C33 82.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y31 and Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Unisoc Tiger T612 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 600 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y31 +18% 412 Realme C33 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y31 1309 Realme C33 +3% 1342 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y31 +5% 222942 Realme C33 211377 CPU 68865 68272 GPU 40108 21829 Memory 49786 62343 UX 62692 57675 Total score 222942 211377 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y31 377 Realme C33 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 377 - PCMark 3.0 score 6134 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI S

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2021 September 2022 Release date January 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y31 is definitely a better buy.