Vivo Y31 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A VS Vivo Y31 Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Weighs 19 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

The phone is 8-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.7% Max. Brightness Vivo Y31 n/a Realme Narzo 50A 466 nits

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y31 +3% 84.5% Realme Narzo 50A 81.7%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y31 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y31 +6% 412 Realme Narzo 50A 388 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y31 1288 Realme Narzo 50A +2% 1319 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y31 +3% 220453 Realme Narzo 50A 214612 CPU 68865 71602 GPU 40108 38759 Memory 49786 49369 UX 62692 56937 Total score 220453 214612 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y31 378 Realme Narzo 50A +88% 712 Stability 98% 97% Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 378 712 PCMark 3.0 score 6096 8772 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 150 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2021 September 2021 Release date January 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y31. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A.