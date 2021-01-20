Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Vivo Y31 vs Samsung Galaxy A20e

Vivo Y31
Samsung Galaxy A20e

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 114K)
  • 35% higher pixel density (401 vs 296 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.2%
PWM - 349 Hz
Response time - 32.6 ms
Contrast - 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Galaxy A20e
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31 +4%
84.5%
Galaxy A20e
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +76%
409
Galaxy A20e
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31 +52%
1279
Galaxy A20e
844
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y31
n/a
Galaxy A20e
86199
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y31 +61%
184858
Galaxy A20e
114781
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 11 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 April 2019
Release date January 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y31 is definitely a better buy.

