Vivo Y31 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 123K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
- 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 409 and 258 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
55
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +59%
409
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31 +34%
1279
958
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y31 +50%
184858
123301
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Funtouch 11
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|10
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.54 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y31 is definitely a better buy.
