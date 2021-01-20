Vivo Y31 vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 186K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
Galaxy A52 5G +57%
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1299
Galaxy A52 5G +51%
1958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
186062
Galaxy A52 5G +77%
330193
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch 11
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 400 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1