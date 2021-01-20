Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.