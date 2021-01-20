Vivo Y31 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
- Has 4x more RAM: 6GB versus 1.5GB
- Comes with 2400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2600 mAh
- Has a 1.58 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 18.5% more screen real estate
- 82% higher pixel density (401 vs 220 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|2408 x 1080 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|66%
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|1.5 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|733 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|-
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183155
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|Funtouch 11
|TouchWiz UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2576 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2016
|Release date
|January 2021
|November 2016
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.53 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y31 is definitely a better buy.
