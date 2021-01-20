Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Galaxy J2 Prime – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • Has 4x more RAM: 6GB versus 1.5GB
  • Comes with 2400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has a 1.58 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.5% more screen real estate
  • 82% higher pixel density (401 vs 220 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Galaxy J2 Prime

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.58 inches 5 inches
Resolution 2408 x 1080 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 66%

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31 +28%
84.5%
Galaxy J2 Prime
66%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB -
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Funtouch 11 TouchWiz UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 October 2016
Release date January 2021 November 2016
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.53 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y31 is definitely a better buy.

