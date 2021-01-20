Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Camon 17P – which one to choose?

Vivo Y31 vs Tecno Camon 17P

Виво Y31
VS
Текно Камон 17p
Vivo Y31
Tecno Camon 17P

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 17P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 419 and 372 points
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 217K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Camon 17P

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.2%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Camon 17P
443 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31
84.5%
Camon 17P +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Tecno Camon 17P in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +13%
419
Camon 17P
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31
1321
Camon 17P +3%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y31
217654
Camon 17P +19%
259155
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11 HIOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 May 2021
Release date January 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 228 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo Y31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 NFC and Vivo Y31
2. Redmi Note 9 and Vivo Y31
3. Poco M3 and Vivo Y31
4. Realme 6S and Vivo Y31
5. Vivo V20 and Vivo Y31
6. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Camon 17P
7. Redmi 9T and Camon 17P
8. Note 10 and Camon 17P
9. Note 8 and Camon 17P

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish