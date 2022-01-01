Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Vivo Y22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Vivo Y22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 410 and 337 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • Weighs 23.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Vivo Y22

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.4%

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz)
Waterproof No IPX5
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31 +3%
84.5%
Vivo Y22
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Vivo Y22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +22%
410
Vivo Y22
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31 +7%
1292
Vivo Y22
1211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y31 +9%
219364
Vivo Y22
201106
CPU 68865 -
GPU 40108 -
Memory 49786 -
UX 62692 -
Total score 219364 201106
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y31
377
Vivo Y22
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 377 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6133 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 September 2022
Release date January 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y31. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y22.

