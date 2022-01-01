Vivo Y31 vs Vivo Y22
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Vivo Y22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 410 and 337 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
- Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
- Weighs 23.7 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|82.4%
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|164.3 gramm (5.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX5
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|68865
|-
|GPU
|40108
|-
|Memory
|49786
|-
|UX
|62692
|-
|Total score
|219364
|201106
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|377
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6133
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|Funtouch 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|January 2021
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
