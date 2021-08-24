Vivo Y33s vs Oppo A74 VS Vivo Y33s Oppo A74 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y33s (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on August 24, 2021, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 187K)

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 303 and 271 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y33s Price Oppo A74 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y33s n/a Oppo A74 610 nits

Design and build Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y33s 83.4% Oppo A74 +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y33s and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1804 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y33s 271 Oppo A74 +12% 303 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y33s +43% 1990 Oppo A74 1395 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y33s +32% 247803 Oppo A74 187031 CPU 67845 64178 GPU 54846 29398 Memory 48053 43430 UX 79055 50973 Total score 247803 187031

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y33s n/a Oppo A74 89.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 April 2021 Release date August 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y33s.