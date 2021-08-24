Vivo Y33s vs Oppo F19 Pro VS Vivo Y33s Oppo F19 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y33s (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on August 24, 2021, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 406 and 271 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 85.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo Y33s n/a F19 Pro 800 nits

Design and build Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y33s 83.4% F19 Pro +2% 85.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y33s and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Mediatek Helio P95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock 950 MHz 970 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y33s 271 F19 Pro +50% 406 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y33s +35% 1990 F19 Pro 1477 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y33s +8% 247803 F19 Pro 228680 CPU 67845 69233 GPU 54846 49212 Memory 48053 46269 UX 79055 64805 Total score 247803 228680

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 18 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 March 2021 Release date August 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo F19 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y33s.