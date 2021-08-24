Vivo Y33s vs Samsung Galaxy A32 VS Vivo Y33s Samsung Galaxy A32 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y33s (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on August 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 198K)

Reverse charging feature

The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 271 points

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y33s Price Samsung Galaxy A32 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.6% Display features - - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo Y33s n/a Galaxy A32 807 nits

Design and build Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y33s 83.4% Galaxy A32 +1% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y33s and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y33s 271 Galaxy A32 +28% 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y33s +56% 1990 Galaxy A32 1273 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y33s +25% 247803 Galaxy A32 198240 CPU 67845 66922 GPU 54846 37068 Memory 48053 41037 UX 79055 54137 Total score 247803 198240

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11.1 One UI 3.1 OS size - 18.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 February 2021 Release date August 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y33s.