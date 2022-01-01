Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y33s vs T1 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y33s (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on August 24, 2021, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 251K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y33s
vs
T1 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.9%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y33s
401 nits
T1 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.08 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y33s
83.4%
T1 5G +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y33s and Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y33s
271
T1 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y33s
2001
T1 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y33s
251923
T1 5G +61%
405318
CPU 67845 119801
GPU 54846 97655
Memory 48053 71409
UX 79055 115693
Total score 251923 405318
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 February 2022
Release date August 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.

