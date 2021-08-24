Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y33s vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y33s vs Vivo V21

Виво Y33s
VS
Виво V21
Vivo Y33s
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y33s (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on August 24, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 247K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y33s
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y33s
n/a
Vivo V21
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y33s
83.4%
Vivo V21 +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y33s and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y33s
271
Vivo V21 +111%
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y33s +26%
1990
Vivo V21
1584
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y33s
247803
Vivo V21 +25%
310771
CPU 67845 66183
GPU 54846 86630
Memory 48053 71312
UX 79055 84274
Total score 247803 310771
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y33s
n/a
Vivo V21
1604
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1604
PCMark 3.0 score - 7149
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y33s
n/a
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y33s
n/a
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y33s
n/a
Vivo V21
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y33s
n/a
Vivo V21
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 April 2021
Release date August 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
