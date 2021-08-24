Vivo Y33s vs Vivo V21 VS Vivo Y33s Vivo V21 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y33s (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on August 24, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Optical image stabilization

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 247K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.8% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y33s n/a Vivo V21 756 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y33s 83.4% Vivo V21 +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y33s and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y33s 271 Vivo V21 +111% 573 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y33s +26% 1990 Vivo V21 1584 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y33s 247803 Vivo V21 +25% 310771 CPU 67845 66183 GPU 54846 86630 Memory 48053 71312 UX 79055 84274 Total score 247803 310771 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y33s n/a Vivo V21 1604 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1604 PCMark 3.0 score - 7149 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch OS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo Y33s n/a Vivo V21 112 Video quality Vivo Y33s n/a Vivo V21 92 Generic camera score Vivo Y33s n/a Vivo V21 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y33s n/a Vivo V21 91.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 April 2021 Release date August 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.