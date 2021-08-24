Vivo Y33s vs V21e 5G VS Vivo Y33s Vivo V21e 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y33s (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on August 24, 2021, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 247K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 548 and 271 points

Weighs 17 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y33s Price Vivo V21e 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.4% Display features - - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo Y33s n/a V21e 5G 597 nits

Design and build Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y33s 83.4% V21e 5G +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y33s and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y33s 271 V21e 5G +102% 548 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y33s +16% 1990 V21e 5G 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y33s 247803 V21e 5G +38% 341660 CPU 67845 107237 GPU 54846 88273 Memory 48053 58515 UX 79055 88823 Total score 247803 341660 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y33s n/a V21e 5G 1103 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (72% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 May 2021 Release date August 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21e 5G is definitely a better buy.