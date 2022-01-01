Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y33s vs Vivo V23e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y33s (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on August 24, 2021, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (502 against 401 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 251K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 540 and 271 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y33s
vs
Vivo V23e

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y33s
401 nits
Vivo V23e +25%
502 nits

Design and build

Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.08 mm (3 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y33s
83.4%
Vivo V23e
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y33s and Vivo V23e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y33s
271
Vivo V23e +99%
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y33s +6%
2001
Vivo V23e
1894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y33s
251923
Vivo V23e +33%
335535
CPU 67845 95471
GPU 54846 76644
Memory 48053 71843
UX 79055 88535
Total score 251923 335535
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y33s
n/a
Vivo V23e
1098
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1098
PCMark 3.0 score - 6443
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (31% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 November 2021
Release date August 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y33s.

