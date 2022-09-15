Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.