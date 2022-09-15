Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.