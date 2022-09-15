Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y35 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 125K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 377 and 154 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y35
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo Y35
n/a
Galaxy A13
588 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y35
83.4%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y35 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1114 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y35 +145%
377
Galaxy A13
154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y35 +160%
1534
Galaxy A13
590
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y35 +109%
262762
Galaxy A13
125533
CPU - 35523
GPU - 24759
Memory - 30778
UX - 33751
Total score 262762 125533
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
PCMark 3.0 score - 4899
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Vivo Y35
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y35
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y35 is definitely a better buy.

