Vivo Y35 vs Samsung Galaxy A23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Optical image stabilization
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|460 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|83%
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|1114 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
373
Galaxy A23 +2%
382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1523
Galaxy A23 +7%
1628
|CPU
|-
|81885
|GPU
|-
|48510
|Memory
|-
|64789
|UX
|-
|71783
|Total score
|259192
|266709
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|438
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7178
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 34 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:23 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:14 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y35. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.
