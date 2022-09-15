Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y35 vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y35
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo Y35
n/a
Galaxy A23
460 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y35
83.4%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y35 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y35
373
Galaxy A23 +2%
382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y35
1523
Galaxy A23 +7%
1628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y35
259192
Galaxy A23 +3%
266709
CPU - 81885
GPU - 48510
Memory - 64789
UX - 71783
Total score 259192 266709
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 438
PCMark 3.0 score - 7178
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.1
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:23 hr
Watching video - 12:41 hr
Gaming - 06:14 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Vivo Y35
n/a
Galaxy A23
35:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y35. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

