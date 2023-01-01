Vivo Y35 vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro VS Vivo Y35 Tecno Camon 19 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 259K)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 259K) 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 380 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 88.2% Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo Y35 n/a Camon 19 Pro 481 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y35 83.4% Camon 19 Pro +6% 88.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:21 hr Watching video - 13:31 hr Gaming - 05:51 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Vivo Y35 n/a Camon 19 Pro 34:12 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2022 June 2022 Release date September 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y35.