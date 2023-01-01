Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y35 vs Camon 19 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 259K)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 380 points
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 88.2%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo Y35
n/a
Camon 19 Pro
481 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y35
83.4%
Camon 19 Pro +6%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y35 and Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y35
380
Camon 19 Pro +35%
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y35
1533
Camon 19 Pro +14%
1745
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y35
259066
Camon 19 Pro +34%
346086
CPU 81518 90492
GPU 38298 83318
Memory 68214 68307
UX 70219 102996
Total score 259066 346086
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1182
PCMark 3.0 score - 9202
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:21 hr
Watching video - 13:31 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Vivo Y35
n/a
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 June 2022
Release date September 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y35.

