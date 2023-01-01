Vivo Y35 vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 259K)
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 380 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|88.2%
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|950 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Camon 19 Pro +35%
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1533
Camon 19 Pro +14%
1745
|CPU
|81518
|90492
|GPU
|38298
|83318
|Memory
|68214
|68307
|UX
|70219
|102996
|Total score
|259066
|346086
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1182
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9202
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|HIOS 8.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 34 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:21 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:31 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:51 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|June 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y35.
