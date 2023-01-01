Vivo Y35 vs Tecno Pova Neo 2 VS Vivo Y35 Tecno Pova Neo 2 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Tecno Pova Neo 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35 52% higher pixel density (401 vs 263 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (401 vs 263 PPI) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 42 grams less Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 401 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.1%

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 230 g (8.11 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Gray, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y35 83.4% Pova Neo 2 83.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh Charge power 44 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min) Yes (50% in 55 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2022 September 2022 Release date September 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y35 is definitely a better buy.