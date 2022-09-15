Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y35 vs Vivo V23e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 260K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 376 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y35
vs
Vivo V23e

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Gold Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y35
83.4%
Vivo V23e
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y35 and Vivo V23e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y35
376
Vivo V23e +42%
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y35
1509
Vivo V23e +24%
1877
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y35
260482
Vivo V23e +28%
332857
CPU - 88581
GPU - 83216
Memory - 71386
UX - 90287
Total score 260482 332857
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y35
n/a
Vivo V23e
1100
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1100
PCMark 3.0 score - 6406
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4050 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min) Yes (31% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 November 2021
Release date September 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y35. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23e.

