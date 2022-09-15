Vivo Y35 vs Vivo V23e
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 260K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 376 points
- Weighs 16 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|83.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|88581
|GPU
|-
|83216
|Memory
|-
|71386
|UX
|-
|90287
|Total score
|260482
|332857
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1100
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6406
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|Funtouch OS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4050 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 34 min)
|Yes (31% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|0:59 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|8700 x 5800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
