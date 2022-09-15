Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Vivo Y31, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.