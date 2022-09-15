Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y35 vs Vivo Y31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Vivo Y31, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 221K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 377 points

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y35
vs
Vivo Y31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y35
83.4%
Vivo Y31 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y35 and Vivo Y31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y35
377
Vivo Y31 +9%
412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y35 +17%
1534
Vivo Y31
1310
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y35 +18%
262762
Vivo Y31
221947
CPU - 68865
GPU - 40108
Memory - 49786
UX - 62692
Total score 262762 221947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y35
n/a
Vivo Y31
377
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 377
PCMark 3.0 score - 6133
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 January 2021
Release date September 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y35 is definitely a better buy.

