Vivo Y35 vs Vivo Y31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y35 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on September 15, 2022, against the Vivo Y31, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 221K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 377 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|68865
|GPU
|-
|40108
|Memory
|-
|49786
|UX
|-
|62692
|Total score
|262762
|221947
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|377
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6133
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|Funtouch 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 34 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|January 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y35 is definitely a better buy.
