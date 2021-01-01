Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Y50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 12, 2020, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.