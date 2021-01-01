Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y50 vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Y50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 12, 2020, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y50
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 99K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 310 and 174 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y50
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 82.6%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y50
n/a
Oppo A54
496 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y50 +1%
83.1%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y50 and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y50 +78%
310
Oppo A54
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y50 +38%
1365
Oppo A54
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y50
139148
Oppo A54
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y50 +77%
176795
Oppo A54
99884
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 10.0 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 March 2021
Release date June 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 163 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y50. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A54.

