Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Y50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y50
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 97K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 268 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y50
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.1% 85%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y50
n/a
Galaxy A20
398 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y50
83.1%
Galaxy A20 +2%
85%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y50 and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y50 +33%
315
Galaxy A20
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y50 +58%
1356
Galaxy A20
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y50 +74%
170473
Galaxy A20
97752

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10.0 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y50 is definitely a better buy.

