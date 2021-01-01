Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y50 vs Vivo Y20 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y50 vs Vivo Y20

Vivo Y50
Vivo Y50
VS
Виво Y20
Vivo Y20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Y50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 12, 2020, against the Vivo Y20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y50
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 144K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 247 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y50
vs
Vivo Y20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.1% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y50
n/a
Vivo Y20
450 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y50 +2%
83.1%
Vivo Y20
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y50 and Vivo Y20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y50 +28%
315
Vivo Y20
247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y50 +10%
1356
Vivo Y20
1237
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y50 +18%
170473
Vivo Y20
144044

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 10.0 Funtouch 10.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 August 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y50 and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Vivo Y50 and Vivo V17
3. Vivo Y50 and Vivo V19
4. Vivo Y20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Vivo Y20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
6. Vivo Y20 and Oppo Realme C3
7. Vivo Y20 and Oppo A52
8. Vivo Y20 and Oppo Realme 5i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish