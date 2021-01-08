Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y51a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Vivo Y33s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.