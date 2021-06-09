Vivo Y53s vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro VS Vivo Y53s Huawei Honor 20 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 246K)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (485 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 412 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.1% Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 333 Hz Response time - 33 ms Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Honor 20 Pro +9% 485 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Honor 20 Pro 84.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 950 MHz 720 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s 381 Honor 20 Pro +84% 702 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Honor 20 Pro +95% 2550 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s 246022 Honor 20 Pro +96% 481525 CPU 65039 141555 GPU 54320 154043 Memory 50917 86714 UX 76732 102132 Total score 246022 481525 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 20 Pro 2481 Stability - 47% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2481 PCMark 3.0 score - 8646 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Funtouch OS 11 Magic 4.0 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 20 Pro 15:13 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 20 Pro 15:00 hr Talk (3G) Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 20 Pro 29:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 117° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 20 Pro 117 Video quality Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 20 Pro 97 Generic camera score Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 20 Pro 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 21 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 20 Pro 84.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 May 2019 Release date June 2021 June 2019 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.