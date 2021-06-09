Vivo Y53s vs Huawei Honor 9C VS Vivo Y53s Huawei Honor 9C Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Supports 18W fast charging

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 193K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.4% Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Honor 9C 446 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +3% 84.5% Honor 9C 82.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51 GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +15% 381 Honor 9C 331 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Honor 9C +7% 1391 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +27% 246022 Honor 9C 193577 CPU 65039 72705 GPU 54320 30026 Memory 50917 41642 UX 76732 49339 Total score 246022 193577

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM OriginOS 1.0 EMUI 10.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) No Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 April 2020 Release date June 2021 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.