Vivo Y53s vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite VS Vivo Y53s Huawei Honor 9X Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Supports 18W fast charging

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 186K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.4% Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 27 ms Contrast - 565:1 Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s +7% 446 nits Honor 9X Lite 418 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Honor 9X Lite 84.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +13% 381 Honor 9X Lite 337 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Honor 9X Lite +2% 1329 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +32% 246022 Honor 9X Lite 186187 CPU 65039 - GPU 54320 - Memory 50917 - UX 76732 - Total score 246022 186187

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9 ROM OriginOS 1.0 EMUI 9.1 OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) No Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Honor 9X Lite 78.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 April 2020 Release date June 2021 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.