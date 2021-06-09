Vivo Y53s vs Huawei Nova 5T VS Vivo Y53s Huawei Nova 5T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (473K versus 246K)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (509 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 381 points

Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 412 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.2% Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 36.4 ms Contrast - 1344:1 Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Nova 5T +14% 509 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Nova 5T 84.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s 381 Nova 5T +80% 687 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Nova 5T +90% 2486 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s 246022 Nova 5T +92% 473364 CPU 65039 139896 GPU 54320 144218 Memory 50917 82935 UX 76732 108665 Total score 246022 473364 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Nova 5T 2476 Stability - 48% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2476 PCMark 3.0 score - 8643 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OriginOS 1.0 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh Charge power 18 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 117° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6912 x 4624 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Nova 5T 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 August 2019 Release date June 2021 November 2019 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 5T. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.