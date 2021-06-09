Vivo Y53s vs Huawei P40 Lite VS Vivo Y53s Huawei P40 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 246K)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (512 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 575 and 381 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9 PPI 401 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 38.4 ms Contrast - 976:1 Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits P40 Lite +15% 512 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +1% 84.5% P40 Lite 83.5%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 825 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s 381 P40 Lite +51% 575 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 P40 Lite +41% 1841 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s 246022 P40 Lite +50% 368648 CPU 65039 109064 GPU 54320 95721 Memory 50917 72097 UX 76732 91820 Total score 246022 368648 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a P40 Lite 1420 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1420 PCMark 3.0 score - 8393 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM OriginOS 1.0 EMUI 10 OS size - 14.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 February 2020 Release date June 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.