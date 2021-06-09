Vivo Y53s vs Huawei P40 Lite E VS Vivo Y53s Huawei P40 Lite E Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 168K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 18W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.4% Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits P40 Lite E n/a

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +3% 84.5% P40 Lite E 82.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +16% 381 P40 Lite E 329 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 P40 Lite E +2% 1337 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +46% 246022 P40 Lite E 168740 CPU 65039 71482 GPU 54320 - Memory 50917 40270 UX 76732 58019 Total score 246022 168740

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 ROM OriginOS 1.0 EMUI 9

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) No Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2021 March 2020 Release date June 2021 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.