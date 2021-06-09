Vivo Y53s vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G VS Vivo Y53s OnePlus Nord 2 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (560K versus 246K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (629 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 128.2% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Nord 2 5G +41% 629 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Nord 2 5G +2% 85.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s 381 Nord 2 5G +112% 807 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Nord 2 5G +114% 2792 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s 246022 Nord 2 5G +128% 560450 CPU 65039 146174 GPU 54320 194843 Memory 50917 106149 UX 76732 115144 Total score 246022 560450 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Nord 2 5G 4171 Stability - 64% Graphics test - 24 FPS Graphics score - 4171 PCMark 3.0 score - 8502 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM OriginOS 1.0 OxygenOS 11.3 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo Y53s n/a Nord 2 5G 125 Video quality Vivo Y53s n/a Nord 2 5G 105 Generic camera score Vivo Y53s n/a Nord 2 5G 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 July 2021 Release date June 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.