Vivo Y53s vs Oppo A52 VS Vivo Y53s Oppo A52 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 205K)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 313 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A52 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.7% Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 31.8 ms Contrast - 1587:1 Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Oppo A52 +5% 470 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +2% 84.5% Oppo A52 82.7%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +22% 381 Oppo A52 313 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Oppo A52 +6% 1381 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +20% 246022 Oppo A52 205213 CPU 65039 70623 GPU 54320 37626 Memory 50917 48752 UX 76732 48514 Total score 246022 205213

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM OriginOS 1.0 ColorOS 7.1 OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes -

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Oppo A52 91.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 April 2020 Release date June 2021 April 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A52.