Vivo Y53s vs Oppo A53 VS Vivo Y53s Oppo A53 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 166K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 10-months newer

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 249 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A53 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y53s Price Oppo A53 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9% Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Oppo A53 +7% 476 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +2% 84.5% Oppo A53 82.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +53% 381 Oppo A53 249 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +5% 1306 Oppo A53 1247 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +47% 246022 Oppo A53 166904 CPU 65039 58700 GPU 54320 24259 Memory 50917 43772 UX 76732 40272 Total score 246022 166904 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Oppo A53 240 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 1 FPS Graphics score - 240 PCMark 3.0 score - 5912 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 ColorOS 7.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2021 August 2020 Release date June 2021 August 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.