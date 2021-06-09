Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A11 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 99K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.6% Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A11 446 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +4% 84.5% Galaxy A11 81.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 506 GPU clock 825 MHz 720 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +40% 381 Galaxy A11 273 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +31% 1306 Galaxy A11 999 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +148% 246022 Galaxy A11 99031 CPU 65039 39190 GPU 54320 10532 Memory 50917 29723 UX 76732 19815 Total score 246022 99031

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 2.0 OS size - 10.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens - 115° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2021 March 2020 Release date June 2021 May 2020 SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.