Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A12 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 123K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y53s Price Samsung Galaxy A12 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.1% Display tests RGB color space - 96.3% PWM - 337 Hz Response time - 52 ms Contrast - 864:1 Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A12 +5% 470 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +3% 84.5% Galaxy A12 82.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 825 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +128% 381 Galaxy A12 167 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +27% 1306 Galaxy A12 1028 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +98% 246022 Galaxy A12 123986 CPU 65039 39139 GPU 54320 17033 Memory 50917 30187 UX 76732 37865 Total score 246022 123986

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1 Core OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A12 96 Video quality Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A12 80 Generic camera score Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A12 90

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A12 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2021 November 2020 Release date June 2021 December 2020 SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.