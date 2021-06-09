Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A20 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A20 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 137K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (446 against 399 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85% Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s +12% 446 nits Galaxy A20 399 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue - Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy A20 +1% 85%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +59% 381 Galaxy A20 239 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +52% 1306 Galaxy A20 859 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +79% 246022 Galaxy A20 137769 CPU 65039 48062 GPU 54320 20723 Memory 50917 31990 UX 76732 37339 Total score 246022 137769 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A20 324 Stability - 85% Graphics test - 1 FPS Graphics score - 324 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 March 2019 Release date June 2021 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.