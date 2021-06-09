Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A20e VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A20e Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh

Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 168K)

35% higher pixel density (401 vs 296 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 48 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 296 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 80.98% Display tests RGB color space - 96.2% PWM - 349 Hz Response time - 32.6 ms Contrast - 1357:1 Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A20e +6% 473 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +4% 84.5% Galaxy A20e 80.98%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 825 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +63% 381 Galaxy A20e 234 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +52% 1306 Galaxy A20e 858 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +46% 246022 Galaxy A20e 168247 CPU 65039 47677 GPU 54320 52084 Memory 50917 30737 UX 76732 38477 Total score 246022 168247 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A20e 323 Stability - 95% Graphics test - 1 FPS Graphics score - 323 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 2.0 OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 6 5G support Yes -

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A20e 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 April 2019 Release date June 2021 May 2019 SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.