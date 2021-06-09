Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A21s VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A21s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 127K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 188 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (488 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.8% Display tests RGB color space - 88.4% PWM - 500 Hz Response time - 30.4 ms Contrast - 1500:1 Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A21s +9% 488 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +2% 84.5% Galaxy A21s 82.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 825 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +103% 381 Galaxy A21s 188 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +19% 1306 Galaxy A21s 1097 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +94% 246022 Galaxy A21s 127073 CPU 65039 35291 GPU 54320 25718 Memory 50917 32247 UX 76732 34753 Total score 246022 127073 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A21s 419 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 419 PCMark 3.0 score - 5565 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.0 OS size - 12 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A21s 79.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2021 May 2020 Release date June 2021 June 2020 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.