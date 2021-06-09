Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A30s VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A30s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 142K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 262 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (489 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.2% Display tests RGB color space - 98% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A30s +10% 489 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy A30s +1% 85.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 825 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +45% 381 Galaxy A30s 262 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +37% 1306 Galaxy A30s 955 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +72% 246022 Galaxy A30s 142827 CPU 65039 49897 GPU 54320 23484 Memory 50917 31910 UX 76732 38593 Total score 246022 142827 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A30s 407 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 407 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1 OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 5288 x 3968 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 25 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 10 5G support Yes -

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A30s 86.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 August 2019 Release date June 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.54 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.