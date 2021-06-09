Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A31 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A31 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 168K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 346 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31 Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (634 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y53s Price Samsung Galaxy A31 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.8% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A31 +42% 634 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy A31 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Mediatek Helio P65 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 825 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +10% 381 Galaxy A31 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +4% 1306 Galaxy A31 1252 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +46% 246022 Galaxy A31 168029 CPU 65039 59563 GPU 54320 23368 Memory 50917 33868 UX 76732 51568 Total score 246022 168029 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A31 572 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 572 PCMark 3.0 score - 6293 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1 OS size - 27 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A31 78.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 March 2020 Release date June 2021 April 2020 SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.68 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A31.