Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A51 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A51 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 211K)

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 348 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (633 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 17 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.4% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 25 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A51 +42% 633 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy A51 +3% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +9% 381 Galaxy A51 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +2% 1306 Galaxy A51 1283 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +16% 246022 Galaxy A51 211852 CPU 65039 63753 GPU 54320 43839 Memory 50917 43507 UX 76732 62692 Total score 246022 211852 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A51 812 Stability - 95% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 812 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.0 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (40% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A51 13:21 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A51 14:22 hr Talk (3G) Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A51 21:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A51 81.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 December 2019 Release date June 2021 December 2019 SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.