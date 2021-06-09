Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A70 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70 Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (601 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 476 and 381 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86% Display features - - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A70 +35% 601 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy A70 +2% 86%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 612 GPU clock 825 MHz 700-750 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s 381 Galaxy A70 +25% 476 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Galaxy A70 +16% 1513 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s 246022 Galaxy A70 +3% 252686 CPU 65039 93316 GPU 54320 40105 Memory 50917 48366 UX 76732 72080 Total score 246022 252686 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A70 306 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 1 FPS Graphics score - 306 PCMark 3.0 score - 7599 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 6500 x 4920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A70 81.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 March 2019 Release date June 2021 April 2019 SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.