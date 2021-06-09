Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy A71 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy A71 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 246K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (512 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 538 and 381 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y53s Price Samsung Galaxy A71 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.2% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% PWM - 247 Hz Response time - 3.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy A71 +15% 512 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy A71 +3% 87.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618 GPU clock 825 MHz 500 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s 381 Galaxy A71 +41% 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Galaxy A71 +31% 1715 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s 246022 Galaxy A71 +29% 316909 CPU 65039 101953 GPU 54320 75580 Memory 50917 54411 UX 76732 86196 Total score 246022 316909 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A71 740 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 740 PCMark 3.0 score - 8159 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1 OS size - 23.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 18 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A71 13:18 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A71 17:48 hr Talk (3G) Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A71 30:02 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A71 89 Video quality Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A71 74 Generic camera score Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A71 84

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy A71 85.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 December 2019 Release date June 2021 February 2020 SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.