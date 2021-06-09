Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y53s vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 246K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (512 against 446 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 538 and 381 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y53s
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 3.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y53s
446 nits
Galaxy A71 +15%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y53s
84.5%
Galaxy A71 +3%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y53s
381
Galaxy A71 +41%
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y53s
1306
Galaxy A71 +31%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y53s
246022
Galaxy A71 +29%
316909
CPU 65039 101953
GPU 54320 75580
Memory 50917 54411
UX 76732 86196
Total score 246022 316909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 740
PCMark 3.0 score - 8159
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1
OS size - 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 December 2019
Release date June 2021 February 2020
SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.

