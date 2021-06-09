Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M21 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy M21 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 196K)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 346 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (610 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y53s Price Samsung Galaxy M21 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.2% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 141.3% PWM - 215 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy M21 +37% 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy M21 84.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +10% 381 Galaxy M21 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Galaxy M21 +2% 1337 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +25% 246022 Galaxy M21 196399 CPU 65039 60417 GPU 54320 25363 Memory 50917 44800 UX 76732 66750 Total score 246022 196399 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M21 816 Stability - 73% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 816 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1 Core OS size - 14.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M21 83.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 March 2020 Release date June 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.492 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21.