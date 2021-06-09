Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M22 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy M22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s 46% higher pixel density (401 vs 274 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 204K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 288 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (540 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y53s Price Samsung Galaxy M22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 123 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy M22 +21% 540 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +1% 84.5% Galaxy M22 83.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +32% 381 Galaxy M22 288 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +6% 1306 Galaxy M22 1236 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +20% 246022 Galaxy M22 204406 CPU 65039 67917 GPU 54320 37642 Memory 50917 43197 UX 76732 57024 Total score 246022 204406 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M22 682 PCMark 3.0 score - 6680 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 24.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (60% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M22 85.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) - 0.62 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.24 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M22.